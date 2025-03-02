 
Prince Harry is now fighting against the clock with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are looking more and more like they are fighting time

March 02, 2025

An insider has just broken their silence on what appears to be the end of the road for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This source in question spoke about it all in an interview with GB News.

According to their findings the Sussex’s look as if they are playing with “borrowed time” because of the crossroads they are standing on.

For those unversed, this comment has come shortly before the release of the Duchess’ show with Netflix titled, With Love, Meghan.

And “There's a feeling that Netflix hasn't got great value for money [from the Sussexes].”

One main reason for this demand is “because they were buying exclusivity but then the couple appeared in other places, like their podcasts, and because their popularity has nosedived,” the source explained.

What makes things even worse for the Sussexes is the fact that “the word bandied around internally is 'nightmare',” when anyone is asked about a collaboration with the duo.

