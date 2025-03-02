 
Sharon Stone reveals whereabouts of famous 'Basic Instinct' mini dress

Sharon Stone starred opposite Michael Douglas in 'Basic Instinct'

Web Desk
March 02, 2025

Sharon Stone starred opposite Michael Douglas in 'Basic Instinct'

Sharon Stone’s white mini-dress from the famous interrogation scene in Basic Instinct.

Stone kept the iconic dress and her wardrobe from the movie which launched her to stardom.

In a new interview with The Times of London, Stone revealed that she made it a part of her contract that she’d get to keep the dresses and shoes from the movie. She did so because of a previous experience that taught her a lesson.

Stone had starred in a TV film in the 1980’s where her wardrobe was later sold at discounted rates. She felt embarrassed that the crew could buy her underwear.

She recalled: “I thought, ‘Never again.’”

“I had it put into my contracts that I keep all my clothes from films, unless they are studio rentals,” she recalled of Basic Instinct.

“I keep the white minidress from Basic Instinct in a safe but have a ton of shoes from that movie in my closet, like black split-toe Gucci heels and strappy gold-studded ones. The rest of the costumes are in storage,” she shared.

She also revealed why she wore a simple white shirt to the Oscars in 1998, where she was accompanied by her husband, newspaper editor Phil Bronstein.

She added: “I’d just got married and I thought it would be a cool, sexy tribute to a newspaperman to wear a white shirt with his initials on it. Since he wasn’t in the business, it was a nice way to bring him into my world.”

In Basic Instinct, Sharon Stone played attractive murder suspect Catherine Tramell opposite Michael Douglas as Detective Nick Curran.

