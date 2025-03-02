Sharon Stone reveals whereabouts of famous 'Basic Instinct' mini dress

Sharon Stone starred opposite Michael Douglas in 'Basic Instinct'

Sharon Stone’s white mini-dress from the famous interrogation scene in Basic Instinct.

Stone kept the iconic dress and her wardrobe from the movie which launched her to stardom.

In a new interview with The Times of London, Stone revealed that she made it a part of her contract that she’d get to keep the dresses and shoes from the movie. She did so because of a previous experience that taught her a lesson.

Stone had starred in a TV film in the 1980’s where her wardrobe was later sold at discounted rates. She felt embarrassed that the crew could buy her underwear.

She recalled: “I thought, ‘Never again.’”

“I had it put into my contracts that I keep all my clothes from films, unless they are studio rentals,” she recalled of Basic Instinct.

“I keep the white minidress from Basic Instinct in a safe but have a ton of shoes from that movie in my closet, like black split-toe Gucci heels and strappy gold-studded ones. The rest of the costumes are in storage,” she shared.

She also revealed why she wore a simple white shirt to the Oscars in 1998, where she was accompanied by her husband, newspaper editor Phil Bronstein.

She added: “I’d just got married and I thought it would be a cool, sexy tribute to a newspaperman to wear a white shirt with his initials on it. Since he wasn’t in the business, it was a nice way to bring him into my world.”

In Basic Instinct, Sharon Stone played attractive murder suspect Catherine Tramell opposite Michael Douglas as Detective Nick Curran.