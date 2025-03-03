Millie Bobby brown opens up about her skin amid scrutiny over her looks

Millie Bobby Brown candidly spoke about her current skin condition after she had faced backlash over her appearance.

The Stranger Things actress took to Instagram on Friday and posted a clip promoting skincare brand Florence by Mills.

In the promotional video, the 21-year-old actress shared that the present state of her skin is "pretty bad."

Brown, who can be seen wearing a red and white buttoned shirt, told her viewers that her skin was breaking out and to overcome it she used her brand's acne patches.

"I don’t know if you can see, but my breakout’s pretty bad right now," the star said.

While showing off the product she noted, "I’m 21 years old, figuring out what my skin likes, and what it doesn't, but what it does like is the Spot a Spot Acne Patches.”

The Enola Holmes actress went on to share that the Florence By Mills skincare product is "very calming" as it is "infused with tea tree oil."

"It's my savior right now," she added, before concluding, "I love you guys, and I hope everybody's doing well. Much love."

The recommendation post came after Brown clapped back at critics, scrutinizing her new blonde look.

She reposted a British Vogue article titled, “No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks" and wrote "thank you" alongside the screenshot of the article headline.