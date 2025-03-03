Photo: Victoria Beckham concerned for Romeo's ex Mia Regan: Report

Victoria Beckham reportedly considered Mia Regan, who dated Brooklyn Beckham for five years, a family member.

Nonetheless, the duo’s split has caused perils for the Beckham brand name, as per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com.

As fans will be aware, David Beckham and Victoria Brooklyn, to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

A source recently tipped that the fashion designer approved of son Romeo’s relationship with Mia Regan, but their split left Victoria nothing but upset.

"I mean, how can you not feel for Mia? She’s one of the lovely ones, and Vic truly counts her blessings that her kids have good taste in partners,” they claimed.

The source also addressed, "Mia was practically an honorary Beckham. Picture this: five whole years of family holidays and daily life included in the mix. It’s no surprise Vic felt a pang of sadness when the Romeo-Mia chapter came to a close.

"The last thing she wants is for Mia to feel hurt by any of Romeo's antics. Isn’t that sweet?” they also continued.

"But Vic is genuinely worried about how Romeo's recent behavior might be playing out for Mia. She’s always adored her, and the thought of Mia feeling bitter? Ouch! Vic would always be the first to pick up the phone for a chat if Mia needed her," they concluded.