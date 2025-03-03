Reason Prince Andrew has to stay away from Donald Trump

Prince Andrew should be kept away from Donald Trump amid his next state visit.



The American President, who is tipped to meet King Charles if he arrives in the UK, is asked to skip meeting His Majesty’s defamed younger brother, Andrew.

Royal journalist and author Robert Jobson told The Sun's Royal ExclusiveShow: "Should Prince Andrew bring Trump down with himself?"

"I think he’ll be kept a long way away from that."

"I do think William will play a role as well because clearly he is trying to build a rapport with the President and they seem to get on very well," he said.

"I’m sure Sir Keir needs all the help he can get," Mr Jobson said.

"His mother was Scottish, she was a MacLeod, so I think he would absolutely jump at the opportunity being given," he explained.

"It does seem as President, that he’s relayed on all the things he said he was going to do," he explained.