King Charles married Princess Diana for game of ‘bloodlines?'

King Charles had married Princess Diana back in 1981 to strengthen the Royal Family.



His Majesty, who later lost Diana after her car accident in 1997, wanted to bring the Stuart blood bank into the Family.

Author Jonathan Dimbleby in his book, The Prince of Wales, the managing editor of Debrett's noted that King Charles wanted to “bring Stuart blood back into the royal family as she was descended five times from Charles II ("four times on the wrong side of the blanket, and one on the right side").”

His Majesty was also aware how the courtship wad important for the family.

The Prince once said as per the author: “Whatever I say is not going to be understood by the vast majority of people... A lot of people get the wrong idea of what love is all about... It's basically a very strong friendship.”

“As often as not you have shared interests and ideas in common and also have a great deal of affection. And I think where you are very lucky is when you find the person attractive in the physical and the mental sense... “

“To me marriage, which may be for fifty years, seems to be one of the biggest and most responsible steps to be taken in one's life.

“Marriage is something you ought to work at. I may easily be proved wrong but I intend to work at it when I get married,” he noted.