Real reason behind Kim Kardashian, Jeff Bezos’ fiancee's bond at Oscars bash

Kim Kardashian and Jeff Bezos’s fiancée Lauren Sanchez are close pals as they are often seen spending events and vacations together.

Most recently, the duo was seen beside each other at Chanel's 16th Annual Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner along with the Amazon mogul.

The reality TV star and Sanchez were reportedly mingling and chatting at the dinner party held at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills.

A source revealed to Daily Mail about the high-profile friendship, stating, "Kim loves Lauren because she has zero snobbery, she is a totally down-to-earth girl's girl who never tries to overshadow Kim and is always quick with a compliment."

"Kim likes that Lauren never tries to compete with her. Lauren does not want to be a reality TV star or actress or makeup mogul. She is fine with being Lauren Sanchez as she is," the insider continued.

One of the reasons for Kardashian and Sanchez's friendship could be that the philanthropist is a major networker.

"It's pretty cool that Lauren is always like, 'What can I do for you? How can I help? Who do you want to meet?' She is like the Mayor of Networking. If she can help a friend out, she will do it," the tipster further noted, adding, "She is constantly finding her friends jobs, contacts, alliances, it's savvy of her."

"And because Lauren is engaged to Jeff Bezos, she has so very major contacts, she has a massive Rolodex, her phone contact list is off the charts. She can call just about anyone up."

Another possible reason could be Kris Jenner's bond with Sanchez.

"Kris loves loves loves Lauren because they have a lot in common: they think big. They are super tight. Lauren passed a lot of ideas by Kris because she respects her," the tattler said, noting, "It's a mutual admiration society."

Previously in an interview with Vogue, Kardashian shared some insights into her friendship with Sanchez

"Lauren and I are always sending DMs building each other up,' the mom of four told the publisher, "Every time there's a look that we like, she'll say, WOW, or, OMG you look amazing."