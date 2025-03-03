Charli XCX hits back after criticism over sheer dress at 2025 Brit Awards

Charli XCX left a mark at the 2025 Brit Awards 2025 as she not only donned a bold outfit but also schooled fashion critics.

“I’ve heard that ITV were complaining about my nipples,” the 32-year-old singer said per Us Weekly, referring to a British broadcaster.

“I feel like we’re in the era of free the nipple, though, right?,” she added after the remarks were made about the Apple songstress during her acceptance speech at the awards show on Saturday.

“They put the clap track on, cool. Thanks for being on my side,” continued Charli, who wore a sheer Dilara Findikoglu ensemble with a matching black veil and silver jewelry—photos and videos of which have been up on her official Instagram since Sunday.

She left the ceremony with several awards including album of the year, artist of the year, song of the year, and dance act for her 2024 album Brat.

In her award speech, Charli raised a roast to her team as well as her fiancé, George Daniel.

“I’ve always been an artist. It really takes a whole team — and they’re all sat at that table.

“I just want to say thank you so much to the people who helped me make this record.”

The award-winning artist reflected on her struggles working in the industry, saying she “always felt like an outsider in the industry, but particularly in the British music industry.”

“It feels really nice to be recognised on this album when I actually haven’t really made any sacrifices,” she said. “I’ve been doing my own thing in my own corner of the industry for a minute.

“I’ve never really changed [and] I’ve worked with the same incredible people.”