King Charles activates ‘soft diplomacy' for President Zelensky

King Charles is showcasing soft diplomacy in action as he welcomes President Zelensky of Ukraine.



His Majesty, who has invited the statesman to Buckingham Palace this week, shows the real power of monarchy.

Royal expert Russell Myers writes for Mirror: “If ever there were a demonstration of what purpose the King's role holds, then look no further.”

He adds: “For here is soft diplomacy in action. The envy of nations around the world and a picture, or two, that spoke more words than were probably uttered in a meeting lasting an hour. In light of events in recent days, where US president Donald Trump and his cronies disgraced themselves on the world stage, this was a welcome befitting of the time and a country that everyone else is rooting for.”

The expert continued: “No suit required on this occasion, at least for the guest invited to spend time with the monarch after a week of bruising and emotional encounters. For the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, his request to see King Charles speaks volumes of the type of man the sovereign has shown himself to be throughout his life.”