 
Geo News

King Charles activates ‘soft diplomacy' for President Zelensky

King Charles meets President Zelensky of Ukraine on special visit

By
Web Desk
|

March 03, 2025

King Charles is showcasing soft diplomacy in action as he welcomes President Zelensky of Ukraine.

His Majesty, who has invited the statesman to Buckingham Palace this week, shows the real power of monarchy.

Royal expert Russell Myers writes for Mirror: “If ever there were a demonstration of what purpose the King's role holds, then look no further.”

He adds: “For here is soft diplomacy in action. The envy of nations around the world and a picture, or two, that spoke more words than were probably uttered in a meeting lasting an hour. In light of events in recent days, where US president Donald Trump and his cronies disgraced themselves on the world stage, this was a welcome befitting of the time and a country that everyone else is rooting for.”

The expert continued: “No suit required on this occasion, at least for the guest invited to spend time with the monarch after a week of bruising and emotional encounters. For the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, his request to see King Charles speaks volumes of the type of man the sovereign has shown himself to be throughout his life.”

Charli XCX hits back after criticism over sheer dress at 2025 Brit Awards
Charli XCX hits back after criticism over sheer dress at 2025 Brit Awards
Molly Mae Hague, Tommy Fury rekindle romance on secret luxury getaway
Molly Mae Hague, Tommy Fury rekindle romance on secret luxury getaway
Hoda Kotb does not let ‘breast cancer' define her video
Hoda Kotb does not let ‘breast cancer' define her
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend Oscars 2025 amid controversy?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend Oscars 2025 amid controversy?
Prince Harry, Meghan kept kids' Royal titles for influence in US?
Prince Harry, Meghan kept kids' Royal titles for influence in US?
King Charles married Princess Diana for game of ‘bloodlines?' video
King Charles married Princess Diana for game of ‘bloodlines?'
Gerald McRaney addresses wife Delta Burke's exit from spotlight
Gerald McRaney addresses wife Delta Burke's exit from spotlight
Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick step out for star-studded pre Oscars dinner
Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick step out for star-studded pre Oscars dinner