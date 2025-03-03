Gerald McRaney addresses wife Delta Burke's exit from spotlight

Gerald McRaney has broken his silence on his wife Delta Burke's sudden flight from the spotlight back in her prime years.

Burke, 68, left her hit show Designing Women in 1991 following a high-profile disagreement with the show’s creator, Linda Bloodworth-Thomason.

The actress embarked on several acting projects on and off over the next years but dropped the industry completely shortly after.

"I think she had had it with the tabloids and that dust up she had on Designing Women, and she got tired of all the stuff that goes with it," Burke's husband, actor Gerald McRaney, 77, told People Magazine.

"It's sort of sad because she loved the process of acting, but it was all the stuff that went along with it that persuaded her maybe she should be better off not doing this," he added.

Burke, too, addressed her exit in a rare interview on a recent podcast Glamourous Trash, admitting she was “emotionally too fragile” to deal with how "incredibly ugly" the narratives about her weight had become.

She recalled constantly being asked if she was pregnant.

Meanwhile, McRaney remained in the industry, starring on shows like Deadwood, Longmire, This Is Us, and House of Cards. Now he's on the hit Hulu show Paradise.

"I think maybe I'm a little tougher about it," he said of navigating press.

"It does get to be annoying after a while when you read absolute lies about yourself. There's very little you can do about that. At one time, you could sue them for it, but now you've got to prove that you actually lost money because somebody defamed your character."