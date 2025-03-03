Boy band Five makes major announcement

British boyband Five is gearing up for a return with all its original members.

The group, which once sold over 20 million records in the late 1990s and early 2000s, hasn't performed with all five original members since they disbanded in 2001.

"This has been a long time coming and it really does feel right for all of us now," Scott said in a statement about the band's reunion, complete with other four original members Sean Conlon, Ritchie Neville, Abz Love, and Jason "J" Brown.

"I know I speak for all the boys when I say we can't wait to do this all over again. Hope you're ready!"

"We really can't wait to get back on stage together & see the fans, it's gonna go off!" said Abz.

The group was formed in 1997 in an audition process among 3,000 other contestants.

"I remember Simon Cowell was there and he said, 'You're the band, I'm signing you to RCA Records on a five-album deal, this is happening very soon," Scott told journalist Michael Cragg in his book about the 2000s pop era Reach For The Stars.

"They wanted a band with edge and that's what they got," Ritchie said in Reach For The Stars.

Before Five disbanded owning to burnout, mental breakdown, and backstage fights, the band saw massive commercial success.

Their first song Slam Dunk (Da Funk) went to number 10 in the UK and the follow-up When The Lights Go Out achieved the same ranking on the US Billboard chart.

Five previously reformed without Sean in 2006 but failed to secure a record deal. A second reunion took place in 2012 without "J" Brown. After Abz quit abruptly two years later, he recently rejoined the band earlier this week.

Five's 12-date tour will kick off in Brighton on 31 October 2025.