Oscar 2025: Andrew Garfield shares teary moment with Goldie Hawn

Andrew Garfield has opened up about how much Goldie Hawn has meant to his late mother.

At the 97th Academy award ceremony, the Hollywood stars took to the stage to announce the best animated feature film winner.

At that time, Hawn began by revealing that she is suffering from Cataracts, "OK. Sweetheart, can you read that. I can't read that.”

"I'm completely blind.” she admitted, “I mean, I am!' ... Cataracts."

Following this, The Amazing Spider-Man actor expressed his gratitude to the representor saying, “There is a person who gave my mother during her life the most joy and comfort.”

“And tonight, I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn."

Referring to her work in the industry, the 41-year-old actor continued, “You’ve given us movies full of joy. You’ve lifted our spirits and you’ve made us feel it all was right with the world, over and over again."

“Thank you so much, that really touches me. I was so lucky [to] make movies… and making people laugh, And maybe some didn’t, but that’s okay," the Overboard actress thanked him back, before signing off.

For those unversed, Andrew Garfield lost his mother, Lynn Garfield, to pancreatic cancer in 2019.