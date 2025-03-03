Alec Baldwin looks back at 'painful' period of his life

Alec Baldwin had years where his life seemingly went through a negative phase because of a tumultuous relationship with his eldest daughter, Ireland.



The Rust blamed his divorce from her daughter Kim Basinger for this. “My relationship with my daughter Ireland was so negatively impacted by my divorce with her mother — and having a very protracted custody battle,” the 66-year-old said in the TLC series The Baldwins.

He continued, “The financials were probably a year and a half and everything else was custody. It was just insanity and really tough.”

Issuing an apology to Ireland, Alec said, “One of my most regrettable things was how it affected Ireland. But she is grown and is 29 years old. I have a good relationship with her and she loves the kids [I share with wife Hilaria Baldwin].”

“She is sweet to them and is their older sister, but she isn’t in that pack," he added.

Previously, Alec shared how his fraught relationship with Ireland had a "painful" impact on his personal life.

“That was very painful in so far as someone who I thought wasn’t capable of a certain kindof behavior wound up being the Marquis de Sade,” he told The Guardian in 2013.

“That point of my life is a blur. I know exactly what projects I was doing from 1986 to 2000. And then from 2000 to 2006, during the Dien Bien Phu of my divorce litigation."

"I can barely tell you what I did for those six years. It was a period that was so painful, I was staring off a cliff for six years," Alec concluded.