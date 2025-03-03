James Bond fans suspect female 007 is coming after THIS shocking move

James Bond fans are convinced that the next 007 is a woman.

Special tribute at the 2025 Oscars has sparked speculations among fans that next 007 could be a woman.

During the 97th Academy Awards ceremony on March 2, host Conan O’Brien introduced a segment honouring Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, who received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

Oscar winner Halle Berry, who starred in Die Another Day, introduced the tribute. Then the Substance star Margaret Qualley appeared in a bold red dress, dancing to the iconic Bond theme.

Later, she was joined by Thai rappers Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye, who performed legendary 007 songs like Live and Let Die and Diamonds Are Forever.

The all-female lineup has sparked speculations among fans online. One Reddit user wrote, "i have a sneaking suspicion they're about to announce female lead for a Bond movie. Something about the energy idk."

"Are they announcing a female bond ?" another user added.

Notably, this comes after Amazon announced that they had taken creative control over the James Bond character, sharing franchise rights with Wilson and Broccoli.

The Bond films have been under Broccoli family control since Dr. No in 1962.