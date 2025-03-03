Netflix insiders call Harry and Meghan a ‘nightmare’ as deal nears end

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face a challenging time as Netflix partnership nears end amid rumours their deal is on “borrowed time.”

According to reports, the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the streaming giant has become increasingly strained.

Sources based in Los Angeles have alleged that their partnership is "on borrowed time,” adding that the couple's working relationship with Netflix is "nightmare" internally.

"The word bandied around internally is 'nightmare,’” they said, per GB News.

This comes after Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed he believes Harry and Meghan’s contract will be renewed but not on the same generous terms as before.

"I think one thing has become pretty clear,” he said. “We have simultaneously got the launch as As Ever and some of the products Meghan sells will be stocked by Netflix in their new shopping malls.”

The expert added, "Netflix has an interest in As Ever and that the eight-part series will cause interest.

"All the indications are that a deal of some sort will be renewed when the contract expires. It almost certainly will not be on the terms that were originally agreed.

"Netflix is obviously hoping there will be a positive response to the eight-part series."