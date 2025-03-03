 
Geo News

Netflix insiders call Harry and Meghan a ‘nightmare' as deal nears end

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with Netflix ‘on borrowed time,’ say sources

By
Web Desk
|

March 03, 2025

Netflix insiders call Harry and Meghan a ‘nightmare’ as deal nears end
Netflix insiders call Harry and Meghan a ‘nightmare’ as deal nears end

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face a challenging time as Netflix partnership nears end amid rumours their deal is on “borrowed time.”

According to reports, the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the streaming giant has become increasingly strained.

Sources based in Los Angeles have alleged that their partnership is "on borrowed time,” adding that the couple's working relationship with Netflix is "nightmare" internally.

"The word bandied around internally is 'nightmare,’” they said, per GB News.

This comes after Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed he believes Harry and Meghan’s contract will be renewed but not on the same generous terms as before.

"I think one thing has become pretty clear,” he said. “We have simultaneously got the launch as As Ever and some of the products Meghan sells will be stocked by Netflix in their new shopping malls.”

The expert added, "Netflix has an interest in As Ever and that the eight-part series will cause interest.

"All the indications are that a deal of some sort will be renewed when the contract expires. It almost certainly will not be on the terms that were originally agreed.

"Netflix is obviously hoping there will be a positive response to the eight-part series."

‘Wicked' star Paul Tazewell makes major career leap with historic Oscars win
‘Wicked' star Paul Tazewell makes major career leap with historic Oscars win
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive warning ahead of Netflix show release video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive warning ahead of Netflix show release
Chris Rock makes shocking return to the Oscars afterparty since Will Smith slap drama
Chris Rock makes shocking return to the Oscars afterparty since Will Smith slap drama
Meghan Markle's 'identity crisis' dubbed 'business strategy' by expert video
Meghan Markle's 'identity crisis' dubbed 'business strategy' by expert
King Charles overshadows Prince William as global crisis deepens
King Charles overshadows Prince William as global crisis deepens
James Bond fans suspect female 007 is coming after THIS shocking move
James Bond fans suspect female 007 is coming after THIS shocking move
Meghan Markle crushes Prince Harry's major wish regarding Lilibet
Meghan Markle crushes Prince Harry's major wish regarding Lilibet
Lindsay Lohan drops major update on 'Freakier Friday'
Lindsay Lohan drops major update on 'Freakier Friday'