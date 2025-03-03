Patrick Schwarzenegger’s jaw-dropping fashion project unveiled

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, is set to step into the fashion world with a new collaboration.

The 31-year-old actor has partnered with Banana Republic for a special clothing collection inspired by The White Lotus, as its recently released season 3 takes place in Thailand.

The collection has 24 pieces, including clothes and accessories for men and women with designs that have bold colours, graphic patterns, and flowing shapes.

While conversing with PEOPLE, Patrick said, "It's about to be spring in a few weeks, so a lot of the stuff is for spring and summer and can be worn just day to day, or on your vacation, or at Coachella.”

He added, "I mean, there are a lot of cool pieces that I think can be worn for that sexy-chic vibe.”

The Midnight Sun star went on to reveal that he used to shop at Banana Republic as a kid to “pick out khakis and a collared shirt for church.”

Patrick confessed he gets fashion inspiration from Brad Pitt, David Beckham, and Timothée Chalamet.

He also looks up to his dad, Arnold, saying, “My dad had some pretty fun out-there fashion stuff from the '90s.”

“The wide khakis with the Planet Hollywood bomber jackets were hilarious,” Patrick highlighted.

In addition, Meena Anvary, head of marketing for Banana Republic, articulated her thoughts in a press release.

She quipped, "Our brand is inspired by travel, and this collection connects with The White Lotus in a special way. It is well-made, stylish, and easy to wear.”

"This collection celebrates a sense of discovery and wit through a premium lens. Featuring tropical and vintage-inspired prints from our archives and landscapes of Thailand — it embodies the spirit of adventure,” Meena mentioned.

For the unversed, The Staircase actor, who is playing Saxton Ratliff in White Lotus, now goes to red carpet events in classic styles that match his all-American look.

It is pertinent to mention that Patrick Schwarzenegger’s wardrobe as Saxton is a "complete 180" from his own.