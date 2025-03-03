Selena Gomez shifts ‘focus’ away from Justin, Hailey Bieber at Oscars

Selena Gomez just “avoided” Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Even though, coincidently, both the accomplished women wore similar strapless black gowns with their hair open, on the red carpet, a source exclusively told Daily Mail, “There was no way Selena wanted an awkward photo and for everyone to write about it the next day.”

“It was her night, she was a presenter at the Oscars for Emilia Perez, a film she is proud of, so she wanted the focus on that,” the insider added.

However, the Calm Down singer would have been absolutely okay with saying hello to the catwalk beauty had they crossed paths.

The source justified, “If they ran into each other, she would say hello of course, because Selena is a friendly person. She just wanted to avoid being photographed with her or near her because then 100 stories are born.”

“Selena took a picture with Hailey in the past and it didn't feel right,” they concluded, referencing a rather viral picture of the duo that was taken in 2022.

At the Oscars, Selena was with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, who is a music producer, meanwhile, Hailey attended the event without her husband.

The Baby hitmaker’s absence comes just a day after the Rhode owner celebrated his 31st birthday, weeks after fans had been consistently voicing concerns over Justin’s health.

This concern rose from the fact that the Sorry crooner was pictured by paparazzi looking quite tired and disoriented, sparking drug consumption speculations.

But a representative for Justin Bieber clarified to TMZ, “The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true.”