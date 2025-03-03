 
Geo News

Ariana Grande asks to 'keep your eyes peeled' for new music

Ariana Grande previously released her hit album ‘eternal sunshine’ on March 8, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

March 03, 2025

Ariana Grande asks to keep your eyes peeled for new music
Ariana Grande asks to 'keep your eyes peeled' for new music

Ariana Grande just confirmed that new music for her fans might be on the way!

The 31-year-old pop star, who was also recently nominated for an Oscar by the grace of her role in Wicked, opened up about a deluxe version of her 2024 record Eternal Sunshine being "in the can."

"It's in the can. The next step is... It means it must come out,” she told Variety.

However, the Bang Bang hitmaker kept further details about the project under wraps jokingly referencing the imaginary clinic in the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind saying that she "cannot remember" everything about the upcoming album.

"They did the Brighter Days Memory Erasure treatment to me so I'm having trouble remembering the details,” Grande further told the outlet.

The Thank U, Next crooner continued, "They're foggy, because at the Brighter Days Clinic, they do the Memory Erasure. I'll have to go back to the clinic and see if they can restore my memory…"

When asked if the deluxe version of her hit album was coming out “soon” she clarified, "So you have to learn the language of my fans because soon means 10 days or less. I’m not allowed to use that word at this moment.”

"I’m not going to use that word today. I’ll say that. Just keep your eyes peeled... That's all I'm saying,” Ariana Grande concluded. 

Hilaria Baldwin reveals emotional toll of Alec's trial on their family
Hilaria Baldwin reveals emotional toll of Alec's trial on their family
Miley Cyrus sparks mixed reactions over bold 2025 Oscars look
Miley Cyrus sparks mixed reactions over bold 2025 Oscars look
Demi Moore says THIS after shocking Oscars loss to Mikey Madison
Demi Moore says THIS after shocking Oscars loss to Mikey Madison
Prince Harry 'thrilled' as Meghan Markle returns to content creation
Prince Harry 'thrilled' as Meghan Markle returns to content creation
Oscar viewers angry over Adrien Brody's Best Actor win
Oscar viewers angry over Adrien Brody's Best Actor win
Brenda Song opens up about choosing fame over Harvard amid her mom's illness
Brenda Song opens up about choosing fame over Harvard amid her mom's illness
Here's what Kieran Culkin said in censored Oscars acceptance speech
Here's what Kieran Culkin said in censored Oscars acceptance speech
Prince Harry's reaction on Meghan Markle ‘embracing' her passion revealed
Prince Harry's reaction on Meghan Markle ‘embracing' her passion revealed