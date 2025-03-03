Ariana Grande asks to 'keep your eyes peeled' for new music

Ariana Grande just confirmed that new music for her fans might be on the way!

The 31-year-old pop star, who was also recently nominated for an Oscar by the grace of her role in Wicked, opened up about a deluxe version of her 2024 record Eternal Sunshine being "in the can."

"It's in the can. The next step is... It means it must come out,” she told Variety.

However, the Bang Bang hitmaker kept further details about the project under wraps jokingly referencing the imaginary clinic in the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind saying that she "cannot remember" everything about the upcoming album.

"They did the Brighter Days Memory Erasure treatment to me so I'm having trouble remembering the details,” Grande further told the outlet.

The Thank U, Next crooner continued, "They're foggy, because at the Brighter Days Clinic, they do the Memory Erasure. I'll have to go back to the clinic and see if they can restore my memory…"

When asked if the deluxe version of her hit album was coming out “soon” she clarified, "So you have to learn the language of my fans because soon means 10 days or less. I’m not allowed to use that word at this moment.”

"I’m not going to use that word today. I’ll say that. Just keep your eyes peeled... That's all I'm saying,” Ariana Grande concluded.