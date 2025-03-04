Lana Condor spills on one marriage rule she swears by with Anthony De La Torre

Lana Condor has shared the one marriage rule she follows with husband Anthony De La Torre that “makes a huge difference” in their relationship.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the 33rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California, on March 2, the 27-year-old actress revealed, "Our rule is to never go to bed angry with each other, which is harder said than done. But ultimately, it makes a huge difference."

When asked about date nights, Lana said they enjoy spending time together, but when it comes to movies, they have different tastes.

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star quipped, "We are very similar in many ways, but movies and films? We are not aligned.”

Lana went on to talk about the different types of movies she and Anthony like, saying, "I love thrillers, slashers, killing things, all those things. He loves Paddington the Bear. So we're not necessarily aligned in the movie thing."

She also shared that they recently watched Oppenheimer in IMAX when it was rereleased at Universal City Walk.

"That was amazing. We were like, 'Oh God, this is heavy,'" Lana remarked.

For the unversed, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress and Pirates of the Caribbean actor met at an Emmys afterparty in 2015.

It is pertinent to mention that Lana and Anthony got engaged in January 2022 and tied the knot in a small wedding in October 2024.