Meghan Markle is turning into ‘nightmare' for Netflix every passing day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on borrowed time with Netflix, says an insider.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have failed to produce valuable content for the streaming giant, have not returned ‘value’ to the company.

A source tells The Sunday Times: "There’s a feeling that Netflix hasn’t got great value for money [from the Sussexes] because they were buying exclusivity.

"But then the couple appeared in other places, like their podcasts, and because their popularity has nosedived.

"This might be a way to milk some value out of them."

Meanwhile, one company insider said: "The word bandied around internally is 'nightmare'."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.