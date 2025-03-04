Timothée Chalamet chills with Kylie Jenner's sisters Kendall, Kim post-Oscars

Timothée Chalamet is also making time for girlfriend Kylie Jenner's family.

Chalamet, 29, who won best actor for A Complete Unknown at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday, headed to Vanity Fair's annual Oscars party later that day—where he and the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 27, were joined by her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

At one point, Chalamet and Kendall, 29, were spotted deep in a conversation and were shortly joined by Kim, 44.

The Oscars afterparty marks the first time Chalamet has been spotted engaging with his girlfriend's family publicly in their two-year-long relationship.

Just days earlier, Chalamet was also seen catching up with Corey Gamble, the longtime boyfriend of Kylie's mom Kris Jenner, at the Los Angeles Lakers game on February 27, People Magazine reported. The two also greeted each other with hugs at different points during the game.

In recent weeks, the couple stayed in the headlines with their PDA-packed attendance at award shows including the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Berlin Film Festival.