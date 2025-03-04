 
Geo News

Macaulay Culkin gets emotional as brother Kieran wins his first Oscar

Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for best supporting actor on Sunday at the 97th Academy Awards

By
Web Desk
|

March 04, 2025

Macaulay Culkin gets emotional as brother Kieran wins his first Oscar
Macaulay Culkin gets emotional as brother Kieran wins his first Oscar

Macaulay Culkin is all excited for his brother Kieran Culkin’s prominent win at the Oscars.

Following the 97th Academy Awards, Macaulay and wife Brenda Song attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday night, and gushed over Kieran’s remarkable win at the annual award show.

It is pertinent to mention that Kieran was crowned with the Best Supporting Actor at the 2025 Oscars for his performance in Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain, which was also his first ever Oscar nomination.

“Just Best Supporting Actor, that’s the only thing I watched. True story, true story,” Macaulay said to the red carpet correspondent Tan France.

Giving insights into his reaction to Kieran’s win, the Home Alone actor noted that he "cried”.

“And I was like, ‘I’m gonna see you later,’” he added.

Other nominees for the same category were Guy Pearce for The Brutalist, Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown, Yura Borisov for Anora, and Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice.  

Meghan Markle pitied for using Lilibet for ‘ financial gain' video
Meghan Markle pitied for using Lilibet for ‘ financial gain'
Ariana Grande's Oscars performance gets tearful reaction from brother Frankie
Ariana Grande's Oscars performance gets tearful reaction from brother Frankie
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott mark youngest son Beau's special day
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott mark youngest son Beau's special day
Scout Willis on seeing mom Demi Moore lose best actress at 2025 Oscars
Scout Willis on seeing mom Demi Moore lose best actress at 2025 Oscars
Prince Archie sweet request to mum Meghan Markle spilt video
Prince Archie sweet request to mum Meghan Markle spilt
Meghan Markle answers if she is a ‘tradwife' video
Meghan Markle answers if she is a ‘tradwife'
Adrien Brody reflects on the viral gum moment at 2025 Oscars
Adrien Brody reflects on the viral gum moment at 2025 Oscars
Did Gal Gadot refuse to present the Oscars award?
Did Gal Gadot refuse to present the Oscars award?