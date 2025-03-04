Macaulay Culkin gets emotional as brother Kieran wins his first Oscar

Macaulay Culkin is all excited for his brother Kieran Culkin’s prominent win at the Oscars.

Following the 97th Academy Awards, Macaulay and wife Brenda Song attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday night, and gushed over Kieran’s remarkable win at the annual award show.

It is pertinent to mention that Kieran was crowned with the Best Supporting Actor at the 2025 Oscars for his performance in Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain, which was also his first ever Oscar nomination.

“Just Best Supporting Actor, that’s the only thing I watched. True story, true story,” Macaulay said to the red carpet correspondent Tan France.

Giving insights into his reaction to Kieran’s win, the Home Alone actor noted that he "cried”.

“And I was like, ‘I’m gonna see you later,’” he added.

Other nominees for the same category were Guy Pearce for The Brutalist, Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown, Yura Borisov for Anora, and Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice.