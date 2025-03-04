Zoe Saldana shares heartwarming moment with sons after her first Oscar win

For Zoe Saldana, her family comes first when it comes to celebrating her big wins.

The 46-year-old actress was awarded with the Best Actress in Supporting Role at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and she shared her Oscar win's news with her family first via video calling.

Soon after her win she headed to the backstage and FaceTimed her husband and children, Zen, 8, and twins Bowie and Cy, 10, to share the milestone.

She then chatted with Live with Kelly and Mark hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos and talked about the heartwarming moment with her kids backstage at the 2025 Oscars.

"Mom won! Mom won!" she excitedly shared the news with her boys while showing her award as she FaceTimed them.

In a previous interview with People in 2017, the Avatar actress revealed that she and her husband are trying their best to keep their sons out of the spotlight

"Marco and I have a great deal of respect for the privacy of our kids," she said at the time. "We have to choose for them and part of that is giving them the anonymity that they need."