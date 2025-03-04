 
Meghan Markle 'snubs' her guest on 'With Love, Meghan' on camera

A guest who gushed over how humble the Duchess is has just been snubbed by the royal it seems

March 04, 2025

Meghan Markle has apparently given a major snub to all those people who continue calling her ‘Markle’, right during the filming of her show With Love, Meghan.

The guest in question to receive this correction by the Duchess was Mindy Kaling and it happened when she was gushing over her humble nature by saying, “People wouldn’t believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box.”

To this Meghan simply responded by saying, “It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now.”

She even explained her reason for this and said, "You have kids and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children. I didn’t know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go, this is our family name, our little family name.”

Her admission didnt end there either because she also chimed in to say, "I guess I hadn’t recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children. I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me."

All in all, its a "huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex."

For those unversed, this ‘snub’ is a small part of her promotional interview with People magazine, right in time for the launch of her new lifestyle cooking show.

The interview touched on everything to her Logo blunders, to the re-brand mistakes she’s made, as well as her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, among other things. 

