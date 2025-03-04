Tori Spelling opens up about lifelong insecurities as she prepares for 'Tori 2.0'

Tori Spellling is preparing herself for "Tori 2.0" version.

In a recent chat with People, the reality star admitted that she is still working on her confidence although she has portrayed several characters filled with confidence.

"It's something I'm definitely still working on," she shared. "I think people assume when you're in this business, you're an actor and you're famous and you speak [that] you're so confident. I've had a lack of confidence my entire life and I never felt worthy enough."

The mom of five confessed that she always encourages her children that they are "worth anything and everything."

"I used to speak those words to them, but inside I was thinking 'I don't feel that way [about myself],'" the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum noted. "So I'm really working on that."

Currently, Spelling is "doing great" and having a "great time" in her life as she sees her children "thriving."

"Like my friend always says, this is my Tori 2.0 time and it really seems to be just kind of a fresh start and my second chapter," she added. "Things are going really, really well and I'm really happy."

Spelling and her ex husband Dean McDermott, who announced their split back in June 2023, are parents to five children, Beau, Finn, 12, Hattie, 13, Stella, 16, and Liam, 17.