Meg Ryan's fans react to her transformation amid reunion with Billy Crystal

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunited on stage at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday to present the Best Picture award, marking a nostalgic moment for When Harry Met Sally... fans.

The duo shared a lighthearted exchange, with Crystal, who has hosted the Oscars nine times, delivering a callback to his classic film line after Ryan said, “Let’s cut to the chase.”

According to Daily Mail, the award ultimately went to Anora producers Sean Baker, Alex Coco, and Samantha Quan.

However, much of the online conversation focused on Ryan’s appearance, with social media users debating her transformed look.

Moreover, some praised her return to the Oscars, her first since 1998, while others speculated about cosmetic procedures.

Additionally, Ryan dazzled in a strapless red velvet gown, though some eagle-eyed viewers noted a slight limp, which she previously attributed to an arthritis-related hip issue.

It is worth mentioning that her reunion with Crystal came just weeks after they reprised their When Harry Met Sally... roles for a Super Bowl commercial, reminding audiences of their beloved on-screen chemistry.