Lucy Hale dishes on her past secret relationships: 'People never knew'

Lucy Hale has opened up about keeping privacy in her past secret relationships.

While chatting on Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she, who got fame for her role Aria Montgomery in Pretty Little Liars, candidly talked about her past relationships.

"Because I grew up on (Pretty Little Liars) and in the public eye I put way too much out there, I think,” the Hollywood actress began by saying.

"I'm very open about my personal journey, and that's been really great,” she continued. “My dating life, that whole side of my life, I don't think I'll ever publicly speak about."

"It's so funny because there have been people who've speculated that I've been dating people that I'm not dating.”

Revealing about former secret relationships, “There are other people that I was dating, and in love with, that people never knew about."

Recalling how social media had impacted her life previously, the Puppy Love actress continued, "I recognise what social media has done to my psyche at certain times in my life and caring too much and caring about perception,”

Before concluding, the 35-year-old actress said, "I have to really be conscious about what I'm revealing. But also, I do wear my heart on my sleeve, and I try not to overthink things, so it's a fine line."

For those unversed, Hale and Skeet Ulrich were briefly romantically linked in 2021.