Dolly Parton reflects on not having kids amid 60-year marriage to Carl Dean

March 04, 2025

Dolly Parton has opened up about her decision not to have children during her nearly 60-year marriage to Carl Dean, who passed away on March 3 at the age of 82.

In a resurfaced 2020 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Parton revealed that not having children allowed her to fully dedicate herself to her career.

In regards to this, she shared, "Since I had no kids, and my husband was pretty independent, I had freedom. A big part of my success is the fact that I was free to work."

According to People, Parton and Dean met outside a Nashville laundromat when she was just 18. 

Moreover, the couple married in 1966, and while Parton skyrocketed to fame with hits like Jolene and 9 to 5, Dean remained out of the spotlight.

Additionally, the singer also credited her decision for allowing her to create initiatives like the Imagination Library, which has provided free books to children for 30 years, as per the outlet. 

Following Dean’s passing, Parton paid tribute to her late husband on social media, writing, "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared." 

It is worth mentioning that his funeral will be a private family ceremony.

