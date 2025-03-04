 
Justin, Hailey Bieber 'happy together' despite 'constant' split rumors

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first baby in August 2024

March 04, 2025

Justin and Hailey Bieber's relationship is still strong despite ongoing divorce rumors.

On Monday, an insider spilled to People magazine that the lovebirds are still "very happy together" and everything is "fine" between them.

"No matter what the rumours are, their marriage is fine,” the source told the outet. “They're very happy together.”

The news comes two days after Justin celebrated his 31st birthday at Gozzer Ranch in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Recently, another insider told Us Weekly that the Baby hitmaker is a "happy camper" and in a good place.

"Justin is a happy camper right now, he’s happier than he’s been in a long time,” said the confidant.

For those unversed, speculations about Justin and Hailey's separation began in February 2025 when an insider hinted that the couple might be heading toward a $300 million divorce settlement. 

However, the two repeatedly dismissed the divorce rumors via their social media handles.

