Kendrick Lamar dominates the Billboard chart again

Kendrick Lamar still dominates the charts as his collaboration with SZA, Luther, topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the second week in a row.



According to reports, the track arrived at the top this week, giving K.Dot his sixth and the All the Stars singer her third consecutive No.1 spot.

The latest ranking came on the heels of the pair’s tour Grand National Tour. It will kick off in Minneapolis on April 19 and end in Landover, MD, on June 18.

The roadshow will cover multiple cities, such as Houston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Chicago.

Previously, SZA said she is interested in doing a complete album with the Compton rap star.

“Would you and Kendrick together consider doing a joint album?” the host Sherri Shepherd asked the pop singer in her talk show,

“I would love that,” she replied. “I think that would be amazing. He’s such a genius, and part of his genius is him being so elusive and so mysterious."

"I don’t know what’s going on as much as you don’t know what’s going on. When ‘Luther’ came out, I said, okay, that’s the vocals we’re using. And same with ‘Gloria."

“I love that… He’s a huge part of my ‘fumbling and finding’ era, because I’m just trusting all of his expertise and being thrust into these moments."

"He’s so good at saying yes and staying grounded, so I’m just like, ‘Teach me, Sensei, what you know,’” she continued.

"With the time they’ll have together on the road, anything is possible – but nothing is set in stone just yet," SZA concluded."