Adam Levine calls out Blake Shelton after securing country singer: Report

With Blake Shelton no longer on The Voice, Adam Levine has finally landed a country artist for his team.

During the Monday, March 3 episode of the NBC singing competition, the Maroon 5 front man welcomed 17-year-old Trevon Dawson to his team, marking a breakthrough moment in his coaching history.

According to Us Weekly, Levine said, “Trevon was the perfect person to round out Team Adam. He has one of those young country voices that I hear a lot. You listen to the guys that are killing it right now in country music, and I think he can do it. I can’t wait to coach country. We’re gonna kick ass.”

Moreover, Levine, who struggled for 16 seasons to recruit country singers due to Shelton’s dominance in the genre, finally seized the opportunity with Shelton no longer in the coach’s chair.

Additionally, the former Voice champion left the show after Season 23 to focus on other projects. Meanwhile, Levine, who previously exited after Season 16, made his return for the current Season 27.

Dawson, hailing from Missouri, impressed the judges with his rendition of Bailey Zimmerman’s Religiously.

As per the publication, coach Kelsea Ballerini praised the young talent, telling Levine, “You arguably had the highest-stakes performance because our teams are full. Adam is tough because Blake has broken his heart over and over again. That’s a long time of loving a genre that you just can’t get to do because of Blake.”

Furthermore, Levine couldn’t resist joking about his former rival and friend, saying, “I’m going to call my friend Blake Shelton and be like, ‘Hey stupid. Help me.’”

It is worth mentioning that with the battle rounds set to begin on March 10, Levine expressed high hopes for Dawson’s future, even hinting at a potential victory as he said, “You could win this show. And you have a bright future ahead.”