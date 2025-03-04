Ben Stiller reveals shocking insight into 'Severance' s2

Severance has attracted a stunning amount of attention and eyeballs to itself.



As the season two is ongoing, Ben Stiller, the director and executive producer of the series, did not hold back from revealing eyebrow-raising insights on the Jimmy Kimmel Show.

In the latest episode, the training video of the Lumon was shown. And the actor who voiced the character was Keanu Reeves, the National Treasure star shared.

However, the John Wick star was not Ben's first choice. It was ex-U.S. president Barack Obama.

"I didn't ask him in person. I knew someone that knew his lawyer, and his lawyer said 'I can relay the request if you write an email,' so I wrote an email to him."

He continued, "Like two days later I get an email back from president Barack Obama saying, 'Hey Ben, big fan of the show, love Season 1, can't wait for Season 2."

"Don't think I have time in my schedule to make this happen.' And like, come on, what's more important than doing the voiceover for the animated building in Severance? But it was pretty cool that he responded," Ben concluded.