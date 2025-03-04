 
Justin Timberlake celebrates special day after calling off Columbus concert

Justin Timberlake recently cancelled her Columbus show due to illness

March 04, 2025

Justin Timberlake celebrates his wife Jessica Biel's 43rd birthday four days after cancelling his Columbus concert at the eleventh hour.

On Monday, the pop star took to his Instagram handle to post an adorable clip featuring him and Jessica dancing to his tune Mirrors.

“Happy Birthday to my rock. My best friend. My favorite. My GOAT,” he began the heartfelt note.

The Better Place hitmaker continued, “To the one that believes in me when I don’t believe in myself… The one that makes me laugh like nobody else can. To the one that showed me a real love,”

“I adore you, my heart. Here’s to many, many more!!! Happy Jess Day!!!!” he added.

On February 27, Justin cancelled his show in Columbus, Ohio, due to illness.

“You guys, I’m heartbroken. I have to cancel the show tonight,” he wrote on his Instagram at that time.

“I went into soundcheck battling the flu and now it’s gotten the best of me,” he added.

