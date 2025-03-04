Halle Berry addresses her boyfriend's absence at at 2025 Oscars

Halle Berry's boyfriend Van Hunt was supporting her from home at the 2025 Oscars.

Berry, however, did address his absence when she walked the 2025 Oscars red carpet on Sunday.

"My man is with the kids tonight. He is holding it down tonight," the Oscar winner told Entertainment Tonight at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

"Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do for the family."

The former Bond girl was at the ceremony to pay homage to James Bond. Berry chanelled her inner diva in a silver body-hugging mirrored Christian Siriano mermaid gown.

Berry also planted a smooch on Adrien Brody on the red carpet, who was there with his girlfriend Georgina Chapman.

In Berry's defense, it was a "payback" for a famous moment from the 2003 Oscars when he had surprised Berry with one 22 years ago at the 75th Academy Awards.

The 2003 moment was laughed off at the time but has since been criticised.

The actress later shared a video of the moment on her Instagram grid alongside a cheeky caption. "Surpriseee @adrienbrody!! I had to get some payback," Berry wrote.

"I LOVE YOU SOOO MUCH," wrote Brody, 51, in a comment on Berry's post later than evening after winning Best Actor for his performance in The Brutalist.

Meanwhile, Brody's girlfriend of roughly five years told Extra, "It was [quite the moment,] wasn't it?"

"I mean, how can you deny a man a kiss with Halle Berry?" added Chapman, 48.

As for Hunt, the mom-of-two has been dating him since 2020. The couple don't have any kids together.