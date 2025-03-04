Leo Woodall reveals the major reason why he turned to therapy: Report

Leo Woodall has opened up about seeking therapy to navigate the pressures of fame after his breakout role in The White Lotus.

While speaking on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, the 28-year-old actor shared that he turned to professional help to stay grounded amid the sudden exposure.

In regards to this, Woodall said, "I think it takes therapy. I think everyone should do that," while emphasizing how the experience helped him build confidence and resilience.

According to Daily Mail, while reflecting on his rapid rise, he explained, "When things started to really kick off with White Lotus, I had to rally quickly and make sure I protect myself, stay sane, and don’t lose myself."

Additionally, Woodall, who recently starred in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, also praised therapy for fostering self-acceptance and understanding others’ struggles.

In this regard, he noted, "It’s a process. You have to make the choice to work through things and be open about them."

Furthermore, Woodall addressed his role in the Bridget Jones sequel and his real-life relationship with White Lotus co-star Meghann Fahy, as per the outlet.