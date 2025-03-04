Lana Condor hints at possible reunion with Noah Centineo

Lana Condor has opened up about her close bond with former To All the Boys I've Loved Before co-star Noah Centineo.

Speaking with People Magazine, Lana gushes over Noah, saying, "Whenever I see him, I get really happy."

"When we catch up, it’s just like, ‘What have you been doing? What are you up to?’ We try and fit so much in, in such a small period of time," Lana added.

Additionally, the actress went on to share that she "recently found out" that she and Noah "live in the same city."

"That has never been really the case, so we're trying to hang out mor," she added.

Moreover, Lana Condor also discussed the possibility of working with Noah Centineo again, saying, "I'm also like, ‘When are we gonna work together again?’"

The two stars played lovers, Lara Jean Song-Covey and Peter Kavinsky in the popular To All the Boys film series.

Notably, The Recruit star also expressed interest in returning to romantic comedies. "I do want to go back to romance," he admitted.