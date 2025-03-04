Liam, Noel Gallagher's Oasis reunion tour faces 'nightmare' organization issue

Oasis reunion tour is set to kick off in July this year but organizers are facing a 'nightmare' situation

The Oasis reunion tour is about to kick off in a few months, but the feuding Gallagher brothers haven’t begun practicing their sets.

According to a source, lingering resentment between Liam, 52, and Noel, 57, is the reason the duo have been putting off rehearsing together.

A source told Daily Mail: “It's proving really tricky to get Noel and Liam in the same room. After years of feuding there is no love lost between the pair and it is making organising the tour a nightmare.”

“You'd think they would want to pull out all the stops to justify the hefty ticket prices, but the pair won't even start rehearsals until late May,” they continued.

The brothers reunion tour comes after Oasis broke apart 15 years ago. Following an explosive interaction between the brothers backstage in 2009, Noel declared: “I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

In their statement announcing the tour, Oasis said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

Oasis Live 25 tour beings on 4 July with the first show at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. The tour will then see the brothers perform at Manchester's Heaton Park, Wembley Stadium in London, and Edinburgh's Murrayfield stadium.

The Gallagher brothers will also perform in Japan, Argentina, the United States and Brazil during the Oasis reunion tour.