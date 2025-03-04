Amanda Seyfried teases 'Jennifer's Body' sequel

Amanda Seyfried and Megan Fox play high school besties in 'Jennifer’s Body'

Amanda Seyfried has teased a sequel to Megan Fox starring cult horror-comedy Jennifer’s Body.

In the 2009 movie, Amanda played the nerdy best friend to a cheerleader (Megan Fox) who gets possessed. The movie didn’t do well at the box office but has since become a beloved cult classic.

The Mean Girls star hinted at a sequel while attending the Toronto Film Festival for her upcoming project Seven Veils.

“I think we’re making [a second] one,” she told fans. When asked if she could confirm it, she said, “I didn’t confirm it… I said, ‘I think,’” before winking at the camera and saying: “We’re working on it. We’re working on it”.

This comes after Jennifer's Body writer Diablo Cody noted that she’s totally onboard to pen a sequel.

“YES! I wanna do a sequel,” Cody excitedly told Bloody Disgusting in 2024. “I am not done with Jennifer’s Body. I just need to find… I need to partner with people who believe it in as much as I do and that hasn’t really happened yet. I need someone to believe in it who has a billion dollars.”