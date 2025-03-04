 
Geo News

Amanda Seyfried teases 'Jennifer's Body' sequel

Amanda Seyfried and Megan Fox play high school besties in 'Jennifer’s Body'

By
Web Desk
|

March 04, 2025

Amanda Seyfried and Megan Fox play high school besties in Jennifer’s Body
Amanda Seyfried and Megan Fox play high school besties in 'Jennifer’s Body' 

Amanda Seyfried has teased a sequel to Megan Fox starring cult horror-comedy Jennifer’s Body.

In the 2009 movie, Amanda played the nerdy best friend to a cheerleader (Megan Fox) who gets possessed. The movie didn’t do well at the box office but has since become a beloved cult classic.

The Mean Girls star hinted at a sequel while attending the Toronto Film Festival for her upcoming project Seven Veils.

“I think we’re making [a second] one,” she told fans. When asked if she could confirm it, she said, “I didn’t confirm it… I said, ‘I think,’” before winking at the camera and saying: “We’re working on it. We’re working on it”.

This comes after Jennifer's Body writer Diablo Cody noted that she’s totally onboard to pen a sequel.

“YES! I wanna do a sequel,” Cody excitedly told Bloody Disgusting in 2024. “I am not done with Jennifer’s Body. I just need to find… I need to partner with people who believe it in as much as I do and that hasn’t really happened yet. I need someone to believe in it who has a billion dollars.”

Valerie Bertinelli shares sweet message for ex-Mike Goodnough months after breakup
Valerie Bertinelli shares sweet message for ex-Mike Goodnough months after breakup
Leo Woodall reveals the major reason why he turned to therapy: Report
Leo Woodall reveals the major reason why he turned to therapy: Report
Dolly Parton reacts to bizarre claims after major loss: Source
Dolly Parton reacts to bizarre claims after major loss: Source
Ben Stiller reveals shocking insight into 'Severance' s2
Ben Stiller reveals shocking insight into 'Severance' s2
Lana Condor hints at possible reunion with Noah Centineo
Lana Condor hints at possible reunion with Noah Centineo
Liam, Noel Gallagher's Oasis reunion tour faces 'nightmare' organization issue
Liam, Noel Gallagher's Oasis reunion tour faces 'nightmare' organization issue
Meghan Markle faces backlash as she opens up about Sussex title video
Meghan Markle faces backlash as she opens up about Sussex title
King Charles, Harry targeted in insulting remarks by US leader
King Charles, Harry targeted in insulting remarks by US leader