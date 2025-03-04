 
Meghan Markle sets the record straight on her actual name

Meghan Markle corrects Mindy Kaling about her name on her show on Netflix

March 04, 2025

Meghan Markle is a Sussex now, and she has politely made it clear to her friend Mindy Kaling, who recently came on her show and repeatedly referred to her as 'Meghan Markle.'

In the second episode of Netflix’s With Love, Meghan, The Office alum, was invited to set up a kids’ garden party with activities.

During the show, the 43-year-old recalled her latchkey kid days: “I was a latchkey kid. She added that she “grew up with fast food, TV tray dinners, and microwavable kids’ meals.”

Also, “grew up with that and watching Jeopardy and having a lot of fast food — Taco Bell, Jack in the Box.”

The Velma star replied, “People wouldn’t believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box."

Correcting her, Meghan said, “It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now.”

“You have kids and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children,’ ” Meghan continued. “I didn’t know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go, this is our family name, our little family name.”

Earlier, Meghan reflected on the deeper significance she had understood about the Sussex family name after she had embraced motherhood.

“I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me,” she added.

Sharing that the Sussex name “is part of our love story,” adding, “I think as the kids get older, they’re so excited about, ‘Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?’ 

"I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex," Meghan concluded.

