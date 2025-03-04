 
Walton Goggins shares honest opinion about age gap romance in 'The White Lotus' season 3

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood portray an age gap couple in 'The White Lotus' season 3

Web Desk
March 04, 2025

Walton Goggins supports his The White Lotus character’s romance with a much younger character played by Aimee Lou Wood.

Walton noted that he has nothing against age-gap relationships and supports couples being happy regardless of such factors.

The actor plays Rick Hatchett in the third season of the show while Aimee plays his much-younger girlfriend Chelsea, played by Aimee, 30.

Sharing his take on the relationship, he told The Telegraph, “Well, I mean, it's been going on for so long, hasn't it… an older man and a younger woman, my God, how trite is that?”

“It's a trope at this point, so to really discuss it is just a waste of time. Why would you care if two people find peace and a modicum of joy out of another human being? What does it matter to you?”

“I don't care, I like to see people happy together,” he noted.

This comes after Aimee shared the experience of filming intimate scenes for the new season of the anthology series. The Sex Education star revealed that she and Walton designed their intimate scenes with the help of an intimacy coordinator.

She told Elle: “We were like, 'This is what we think should happen. This is why we think it's important.’ Because we don't see a lot of tenderness from Rick to Chelsea the rest of the time.”

“So we have to make sure that when they're physical and intimate in that way, that you see the love. We don't want it to be like a f***ing gratuitous [intimate scene]. We wanted it to be very tender,” she explained.

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood starring The White Lotus season 3 is airing on HBO and available to stream on Max. 

