Duchess Sophie stuns in military uniform as she visits troops

Duchess Sophie donned a military uniform as she visited troops based at Warcop Training Centre in Cumbria.

The wife of Prince Edward, The Duke of Edinburgh, undertook the visit as as the Royal Colonel of The Queen’s Own Yeomanry.

Her trip was seen by her supporters as a great demonstration of the strong connection between the Royal Family and the country's Armed Forces.

A statement issued by the Royal Family said, "After watching a training exercise, Her Royal Highness had the opportunity to meet and speak to reservists of the Regiment and learnt more about their work."

"Created in 1971, The Queen’s Own Yeomanry is a light cavalry regiment in the Army Reserve. Its role involves operating in front of other forces to gather intelligence on the enemy and the environment."

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked elegant in the military fatigue as she posed for the camera.







