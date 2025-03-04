Meghan Markle's Netflix show gets scathing reviews for 'narcissism'

Meghan Markle’s Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan' has received some scathing reviews from critics

Meghan Markle's new Netflix show With Love, Meghan, is being ruthlessly criticized by experts.

In the 8-episode lifestyle show, Meghan cooks and gardens while hanging out with her celeb pals like Mindy Kaling and Roy Choi. The show also features a glimpse of her husband Prince Harry.

Hours after the show was released on Netflix, film critics took to major outlets to share brutal reviews.

The headline of a review by The Guardian reads: “Kiss the Netflix deal goodbye! With Love, Meghan is so pointless it might be the Sussexes’ last TV show.”

Expert Stuart Heritage calls the show a third disappointing TV venture by Harry and Meghan after the duke’s Polo series and the Heart Of Invictus documentary.

In his opinion, it’s a show about “a woman filling children’s party bags with seeds and manuka honey” and “the sort of gormless lifestyle filler that, had it been made by the BBC, would be used to bulk out episodes of Saturday Kitchen”.

Similarly, The Telegraph has given it a two star rating with a scathing review.

“It is, to put it kindly, insane”, wrote Anita Singh.

She further called it an “exercise in narcissism," and took a swipe at the format, which she described as: "Meghan invites people to her pretend house – the show is filmed in an $8 million farmhouse down the road from her $14 million home – and they tell her how amazing she is."

With Love, Meghan was originally slated to be released on January 15 but got postponed due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. It was subsequently released on March 4.