 
Geo News

John Travolta finally reacts to Gene Hackman's death

John Travolta and Gene Hackman appeared in a film together

By
Web Desk
|

March 04, 2025

John Travolta finally reacts to Gene Hackmans death

Four days after Gene Hackman and his wife were found dead at their home, Hollywood star John Travolta paid tribute to his "Get Shorty" co-star.

"I really enjoyed my time with Gene. Great conversations and very funny too. So easy to act with and always brilliant! I will miss you Gene!, wrote Travolta on to his Instagram story while sharing a still from their movie together.  

John Travolta finally reacts to Gene Hackmans death

Hackman and his wife Arakawa were found dead in separate rooms of their house on Wednesday afternoon.

The warrant application said the maintenance worker who discovered the bodies had found the home's front door ajar, although there were no signs of forced entry, and there were no obvious signs of a gas leak or a carbon monoxide leak. Those possibilities were still under investigation. Detectives were awaiting autopsy reports and toxicology test results.

