Taylor Swift hopes of marriage after 'dose of reality' hits Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift is reportedly looking for an escape from the dose of reality she and her beau Travis Kelce have faced

March 04, 2025

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce faced simultaneous lows in their respective careers this year.

The couple looked downtrodden after Travis’ team, Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl this year. Swift faced her own share of defeat when she lost all six Grammys she was nominated for.

According to an insider, the Love Story singer wants nothing more than to get married and have kids with her beau. But Travis may want another year before he retires.

Following being "high in the clouds" for more than a year, the losses "have been a real dose of reality" and "their fantasy bubble has been popped."

However, in Swift’s eyes, getting married and welcoming a kid can give them a restart "ASAP."

The source told Radar Online: "Travis could retire this minute, because he's set financially and has other irons in the fire, like acting. But he wants to go out on top."

The insider added: "She wants to get married and start a family, and now is the time.”

"Privately, she's hoping Kelce will retire, but she'll support him through another year of football if that's what he wants,” the mole added of Taylor Swift.  

