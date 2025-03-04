Anthony Michael Hall gets candid about Vince Vaughn’s role in his comeback

Anthony Michael Hall has shared the struggles he faced after his ’80s fame, revealing how Vince Vaughn helped him during a tough time.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 56-year-old actor talked about a difficult time in his career while promoting his new show, Reacher season 3.

Hall, who worked with John Hughes, Matty Simmons, and Harold Ramis in four hit movies in the mid-'80s, recalled that time as a "sort of time capsule" but added that the '90s were not as good for him.

The Dead Zone star said, "I owe it to those guys. Those are, obviously, probably the most beloved of all the films and things that I've done.”

"And then, it was interesting. I went through another period in my 20s, where it was really hard for me to get work 'cause I made this kind of big impact," he added.

Hall went on to quip, "I remember meeting Vince Vaughn back in the '90s and I was struggling. We happened to both be in Vegas at the Hard Rock Hotel—and I looked up to Vince.”

“I thought he was a great comedian, a great actor—and he said something really sweet to me. He goes, 'Mike don't worry about it, man. You left an indelible mark and, you know, it'll come around again,’” the Reacher actor noted.

"It was great. It was really—I'm getting a little choked up thinking about it because it was really encouraging me at that time. It was really sweet,” Hall remarked.

For the unversed, the actor and producer became very popular in the 1980s after starring in Hughes movies like The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles, and Weird Science.

Hall was also in National Lampoon's Vacation and years later, he moved beyond teen roles and played more serious characters in TV shows like The Dead Zone and Bosch: Legacy.

His movies include The Dark Knight, Foxcatcher, and Halloween Kills.