Diane Warren opens up about consecutive Oscar snubs

Diane Warren has been nominated for an Oscar 16 times and lost every time

Diane Warren will continue to be a contender in the Academy Awards.

Warren, who’s been nominated 16 times for her legendary song writing skills, has yet to win an Oscar. But that hasn’t diminished her spirit.

“I’m consistent as f---,” Warren told Variety. “You know, it is what it is. I’m happy to be here.”

She quipped: “I’m the Terminator of the Oscars — I’ll be back. That’s in my Arnold Schwarzenegger voice. I’m coming back. You can’t get rid of me.”

“This isn’t going to slow me down…I thought I had a chance this time. It didn’t go that way, but I’m still here," she shared.

Warren was nominated in the best original song category for Journey, sang by H.E.R. for the Netflix film The Six Triple Eight.

Talking about the nomination ahead of the Oscars ceremony, she told Entertainment Weekly, "This would be definitely the most deserving to me. There's been a couple, back in the day. But honestly, it sounds really cliché, but it's not a cliché, because it is an amazing honor to be nominated."

Added Warren: "They only choose five songs, and then you're chosen by your peers, who are the best of the best. You just hope that people listen to the song. If they listen to this one, it's a pretty good song. I'm really proud of it."

This was Diane Warren’s eighth consecutive nomination for an Oscar.