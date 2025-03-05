Jax Taylor declares himself 'addict' in shocking revelation

A renowned TV personality and model, Jax Taylor, recently got candid and opened up about his struggles with addiction.

The 45-year-old appeared on Bravo's Hot Mic Podcast on March 4, where he talked about his cocaine addiction and declared himself an “addict,” saying, "I am an addict."

Jax articulated, “I have substance issues—primarily with cocaine. It’s hard to say out loud. I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I’m 45.”

"There were times when I would stop doing it but then there were times when I’d go heavy on it,” the Vanderpump Rules alum admitted.

He went on to share that “I’ve never said this in my life. So to come out and say that I have an addiction [and] that I have a sickness that I have to work on for the rest of my life is a really big deal for me. Obviously, it’s a huge weight lifted off my shoulders.”

Jax also noted that he does not “necessarily think I have an alcohol problem, but the two go hand in hand."

"I can’t do cocaine without drinking. So I just gave up both. I’m proud to say I’m 83 days sober right now, which is the longest I’ve ever gone in my life without either,” the House of Villains star exclaimed.

It is pertinent to mention that Jax Taylor went to a treatment centre in September 2024 following his announcement about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD.