Taylor Swift secretly praying for Travis Kelce's 'NFL' retirement: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly have change of plans for the future after 'Grammy's' and 'Super Bowl' losses

March 05, 2025

Taylor Swift reportedly wants Travis Kelce to give up on his NFL career.

As per the newest report of RadarOnline.com, the songbird cannot wait to settle down with her beau as she is certain that Travis is “the one” for her.

Following the Grammy’s and Super Bowl losses, the couple’s "fantasy bubble has been popped" and they have been eager to explore new avenues.

While Travis Kelce has been planning a career in acting, Taylor is reportedly all set to walk down the aisle.

Moreover, the source addressed that the footballer has also decided to retire any minute now, and that is all what Taylor Swift wants.

"Privately, she's hoping Kelce will retire,” the source dished.

Nonetheless, they added of the ‘supportive’ Taylor, “but she'll support him through another year of football if that's what he wants,” after which they signed off from the chat. 

