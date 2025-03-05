Vin Diesel teases major Marvel film about Groot

 
March 05, 2025

Vin Diesel plays Groot in the MCU, and he is teasing that his character is on the way to get his home in an upcoming film, Planet X.

Taking to Instagram, the Fast X star wrote a lengthy caption, “One day after the Oscars and I was back to work early. Also, Disney wants their Planet X!”

“Which some say is Marvel’s most anticipated movie, haha. The film where Groot returns to his home planet.”

In the comics, Groot is a part of Flora colossi, an alien race on Planet X. It is relevant to mention that there have been no reports that Marvel Studios is working on a Planet X movie.

Yet, there have been more updates about Vin's other projects in the post. "Helping my friends at Lionsgate answer the demand for the future of Kaulder, who first appeared in The Last Witch Hunter. While answering the question on when we can schedule in Xander from xXx," he shared.

"All love, Always," the Fast and Furious star concluded.

