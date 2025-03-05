Photo: Dolly Parton revealed the secret to successful marriage with Carl Dean

Dolly Parton and her late husband Carl Dean shared a married life of 60 years.

The legendary singing sensation revealed the secret to their happily married life during a confessional in 2015, per RadarOnline.com.

Revealing the secret to their enduring love, Dolly began, "They say that opposites attract, and it's true.

"We're completely opposite, but that's what makes it fun,” she explained.

In addition to this, the source addressed, “I never know what he's gonna say or do. He's always surprising me."

During the same chat, she weighed in on the reason why the couple never had any children.

"When you're a young couple, you think you're going to have kids, but it just wasn't one of those burning things for me,” she confessed.

"I had my career and my music and I was traveling. If I'd had kids, I'd have stayed at home with them. I'm sure and worried myself to death about them," she concluded.

For those unversed, Dolly and Carl tied the knot in 1966. Following their wedding, Dolly Parton skyrocketed to fame with hits like Jolene and 9 to 5 whereas Carl Dean chose to stay out of the spotlight.